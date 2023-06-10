Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement announcement sparks social media frenzy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi. Photo: Varun Tej/Instagram

Mumbai: The joyous news of actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement has set social media abuzz. The couple, who had been keeping their relationship private, finally unveiled their love-filled pictures, making their engagement official for all their fans to see.

What started as an on-screen chemistry on the sets of 'Mister,' their first film together, soon turned into the duo becoming a real-life couple.
The couple confirmed their engagement in a small intimate ceremony with their family and close friends held earlier on Saturday.

Varun Tej chose a Tarun Tahiliani suit and Lavanya looked like a doll in an Anita Dongre outfit.

Varun and Lavanya shared a sweet message on their social media platforms saying "Found my Lav!" On the work front, Varun will be seen in Parveen Sattaru's upcoming spy thriller titled Gandeevadhari Arjuna. He is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with VT13.
(With IANS inputs)

