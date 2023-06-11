Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' pre-teaser unleashes thrilling glimpse of rival gangs

Mumbai: The much-awaited pre-teaser of the upcoming film 'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, was revealed on Sunday, offering a thrilling glimpse into the movie's intriguing world. The pre-teaser sets the stage with two seemingly rival gangs, one sporting golden skull headgear, while the other group consists of sardars, setting the tone for an intense and gripping storyline.

The first gang calls Ranbir for a bloody face-off. Although the actor's face hasn't been fully revealed, he unleashes his wrath with the axe in his hand as he single-handedly hacks the other gang members and overpowers them before they're seen running away from him.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for directing 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy'. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Animal' will debut in theatres on August 11, 2023, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam where it will clash with two other big films, 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'.

(With IANS inputs)