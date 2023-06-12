'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' rockets to box office success, tops $800 million mark

Los Angeles: In an impressive feat, 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' has achieved remarkable box office success, outpacing the total earnings of its predecessor within just a month. The movie has amassed an astounding $805 million, positioning it to potentially surpass the second instalment and solidify its place among the highest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MCU's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' franchise has been loved by fans and critics alike. The movies are full of comedy, great visuals, action, and emotional moments that fans immediately connect to. Director James Gunn's last offering to the MCU 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' has proven to be his swansong, as he is not going to direct anymore Guardians movies.

According to Collider, the film has crossed a major milestone globally, punching through the $800 million barrier worldwide. Right now, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 has grossed $805.9 million worldwide.

2014's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' achieved a gross of approximately $770 million worldwide when it introduced Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to the likes of Starlord and Rocket Racoon. The franchise sequel, 2017's 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2' is still out in front, having grossed $869 million worldwide.

'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' made a great start to its box office journey, by exceeding global expectations on its opening weekend, with an actual gross of $282 million, compared to the predicted value of $264 million.

In just its second week of release, the third 'Guardians' film outgrossed 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' globally. Domestically, the film ranks in the top five of second-weekend holds for MCU releases. 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' was also able to deliver a record-breaking opening weekend at the IMAX Global box office with $25 million.

Noted for its darker and more emotional tone, 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' has been very well received, particularly due to its focus on the character of Rocket Raccoon and his backstory, as well as other aspects.

