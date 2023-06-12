Tovino Thomas redefines attitude as David Padikkal in 'Nadikar Thilakam' poster

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is basking in the success of Jude Anthany Joseph's film '2018, has released the poster of his upcoming film 'Nadikar Thilakam'. The actor appears in a stylish avatar in the poster and can be seen oozing loads of attitude as he stares at the camera.

He is touted to play David Padikkal, a fictional superstar. The film will revolve around David's professional life. The tagline of the movie is 'Shine on You Crazy Diamond'.

The film is directed by Lal Jr and also features actors like Veena Nandakumar, Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon among others. Fans of the actor are excited to see Tovino in this new avatar.

Tovino, who has had a busy year in Mollywood, is being appreciated for his choice of films, including 'Minnal Murali' and 'Thallumaala'. The actor will soon be seen in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', in which he will play three characters.

'Nadikar Thilakam', which is touted to be a big-budget film, will hit theatres in 2024.