SRK reveals his admiration for Vijay Sethupathi, calls him one of his favourite actors

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, whose blockbuster film 'Pathaan' shattered box-office records, is celebrated for his quick wit and sharp remarks. In a recent instance of his engaging social media presence, SRK participated in the #AskSRK session and expressed his admiration for acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, renowned for his roles in 'Vikram' and '96', among others. The superstar revealed that Vijay Sethupathi ranks among his personal favourite actors. The actor engaged with fans in a fun session of #AskSRK in which he answers the questions of his fans.

His replies in the session are something to watch out for, as they're not only witty and funny but full of his amazing sense of humour.

A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and the superstar responded by saying, "@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in 'Jawaan' he is toooooo cool".

One Twitter user asked SRK about his evening plan for the day, to which the actor replied, "Was thinking will watch 'Jawaan' with Atlee".

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which was physically more challenging for him 'Dunki' or 'Jawaan'. SRK gave a categorical reply as he said, "'Jawaan' for sure lots of action".

SRK, who returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with 'Pathaan' after the 2018 release 'Zero', has 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and 'Jawaan in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)