Renewal confirmed: 'Superman and Lois' flies high with fourth season on The CW

Los Angeles: The CW, renowned for its DC superhero shows like 'Arrow', 'The Flash', 'Supergirl', and 'Legends of Tomorrow', has officially renewed the television series 'Superman and Lois' for its fourth season. Fans can look forward to a thrilling new season comprising 10 episodes.

As per 'Deadline', in addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honouring its superhero roots. The size of its order, 10 episodes vs. 13 for the other legacy CW series, also reflects its higher cost.

According to 'Collider', "'Superman & Lois' was already lucky to survive the overhaul at DC when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. Fears that the series would be brought down amidst massive changes at the company were assuaged when Gunn assured that the series would get at least one or two more seasons to tell the story of the super couple."

In a statement, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment of The CW Network, said, "We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW. These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fan bases in all of television."

"We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons," he added.

