Tik Tok fame Athulya Palakkal confirms her marriage to Tamil actor Dhileepan Pugazhendi

Our Correspondent
Published: June 13, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Though the duo got married a month ago, they only confirmed the news recently. Photos: Instagram

Tik Tok star and actor Athulya Palakkal recently shared her marriage photo with Tamil film actor Dhileepan Pugazhendhi on social media. Dhileepan who was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Yeven’ is the grandson of renowned lyricist, Pulamai Piththan.

Though the duo got married last month, the two decided to clarify rumours that were circulating about their wedding, only recently.

“We got married on May 4. Ours was a love match. Since my family was against this relationship, I had no other option but to leave them. I have been with my family for 28 years so you can imagine how much they would have forced me to take this decision. We are living in 2023. But even today some people are against love. I will be sharing my experiences shortly at a press meet. Thank you for your wishes,” she wrote on social media. Athulya is a popular star on Instagram, and Moj.

