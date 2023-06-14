Indrans-starrer 'Vamanan' locks it's OTT release date. Know when, where to watch

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2023 04:34 PM IST
The movie also features Seema G Nair, Baiju, Nirmal Palazhi, Sebastian, and Jerry, among others. Photos: Imdb

'Vamanan', a pyscho-horror film featuring Indrans in the lead has finally locked it's OTT release date. The movie, which hit theatres on December 12, is releasing on a major OTT platform nearly six months after the film hit theatres.

The film is directed by A B Binil and revolves around a homestay manager who relocates to a hill station as part of his work. They purchase a home that is located on the way to a haunted mansion. Vamanam, played by Indrans, is curious about the mansion and occasionally visits the place. A slew of incidents that take place in the area, form the crux of the story.

The movie also features Seema G Nair, Baiju, Nirmal Palazhi, Sebastian, and Jerry, among others in prominent roles. The cinematography is by Arun Shivan. Raghu Venugopal, Donna Thomas, Rajeev Warrier, among others are the executive producers of the film, which will start streaming on Manorama Max from June 16.

