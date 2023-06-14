Vin Diesel posts throwback picture with Deepika Padukone, says she's one of his favourite people

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel who acted with Deepika Padukone in the film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', delighted fans when he recently posted a photo featuring him and the Bollywood actress. The throwback picture from the sets of the 2017 movie was shared on the actor’s Instagram page. He added that Deepika was one of his ‘favourite people to work with’ and also maintained that he came down to India because of her.

"Spirit lead me…@deepikapadukone was one of my favorite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it… looking forward to my return. All love, always,” he wrote. Vin sports a shirtless look in the photo, flaunting his tatooed body, while Deepika looks stylish in a black attire.

Fans who could not have enough of the picture, speculated whether there will be another 'xXx'. They also expressed their desire to see the two actors together again.

Vin Diesel has often been very generous with his comments about Deepika. He had earlier said that she had a 'synchronicity, a synergy and chemistry' whenever she entered the room.