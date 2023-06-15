Jennifer Aniston thriving personally and professionally, hopes to find love in her 50s

Los Angeles: Jennifer Aniston, the beloved 54-year-old actress known for her iconic role in 'Friends', exudes a genuine sense of contentment and well-being. According to a report by 'Female First UK', Aniston is embracing a positive outlook on life, feeling upbeat and thriving both personally and professionally. A source told 'Us Weekly': "(Jennifer is) in a great place. She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends".

As per 'Female First UK', Jennifer has been through plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, including high-profile break-ups with Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt. However, she's feeling really optimistic about life at the moment, and the former 'Friends' actress is really happy with where she's at in her career.

The insider shared: "(She's) been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

Jennifer also retains hope that she'll find love in her 50s. The source said: "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person." Jennifer previously revealed that she feels better today than she did in her "20s or 30s".

(With IANS inputs)