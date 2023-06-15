He's unique, says Rajisha Vijayan about Mollywood actor Vinayakan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2023 10:39 AM IST Updated: June 15, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Rajisha has always appreciated Vinayakan both for his looks and personality. Photo: Imdb

Actor Rajisha Vijayan, who has had two back-to-back releases this year and is awaiting the release of 'Madhura Manohara Moham', is all praise for Mollywood actor Vinayakan. While speaking to an online portal during the promotion of her upcoming film, the actor maintained that Vinayakan is very unique and adds that it his personality that sets him apart from the crowd.

Rajisha has always appreciated Vinayakan both for his looks and personality. In 2017, when Vinayakan received the Kerala State Award for best actor for his role in 'Kammatipaadam', Rajisha who also won the best actress award in the same year, urged people not to judge people by the colour of their skin.

According to her, Vinayakan was one of the most handsome men she has ever met in her life, adding that beauty lies in a person's personality.

Rajisha, who was last seen in 'Kolla', a money heist film opposite Priya Varrier, will play a prominent role in Stephy Xavier's film 'Madhura Manohara Moham', which will hit theatres on June 16.

