‘Charles Enterprises’, ‘Kandahar’, ‘Raavana Kottam’: Catch the OTT releases this week

It’s the weekend again and time for you to catch up with some films that are releasing on OTT platforms. While some are movies that already released in theatres, there are also a few direct-to-OTT movies we wouldn’t want you to miss.

‘Charles Enterprises’

Directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian and produced by Joy Movie Productions, the film features Urvashi, Balu Varghese in the lead roles, while Guru Somasundaram and Kalaiarasan play pivotal roles. Urvashi portrays the character of Gomathi, an unwavering devotee of Lord Ganesha. Balu Varghese plays her son, Ravi, who suffers from night blindness. The family possesses a valuable ancestral treasure, a sacred idol of Lord Ganesha. The storyline revolves around the consequences that unfold when Ravi succumbs to temptation and decides to steal and sell the idol.

Streaming on Prime Video

‘Vamanan’

'Vamanan', a pyscho-horror film featuring Indrans in the leadis directed by A B Binil and revolves around a homestay manager who relocates to a hill station as part of his work. They purchase a home that is located on the way to a haunted mansion and Vamanan, played by Indrans, enrols his daughter for a course at a nearby college. A slew of incidents that take place within the police station limits form the crux of the story.

Streaming on Manorama Max

‘Kandahar’

Kandahar's plot is developed from the spec-script (speculative screenplay) by former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The film stars Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban and Ali Fazal, takes place during the Snowden leaks of 2013 and offers a unique perspective of the events. Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative carrying out a dangerous mission in Afghanistan, takes the central stage in the movie, along with an Afghan translator. The film tells the story of how the two manage to elude the elite special forces squad entrusted with tracking them and make it to an extraction location 400 miles away in Kandahar, Afghanistan. This action-packed film is a direct-to-OTT release and will premiere on Prime Video on June 16 with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Streaming on Prime Video

‘Thaaram Theertha Koodaram’

This emotional drama revolves around a bipolar man who offers a helpline to a young woman and her little sister who have nowhere to go. The lead character is played by Karthik Ramakrishnan. The film is directed by Gokul Ramakrishnan who has also helmed movies like ‘Shibu’ and ‘32aam Adhyayam 23aam Vaakyam’ in the past. The film also features Vineeth Vishwam, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Prime Video, Simply South

'Raavana Kottam'

The film featuring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu and Deepa Shankar in the lead, is a Tamil film that revolves around caste politics and family tensions. The issues that brew when corporates and politicians try to misuse the innocence and the helplessness of a rural community forms the crux of the story.

Streaming on Prime Video