‘Adipurush’ trolled for poor VFX. Netizens call it a pathetic copy of ‘Avengers’

‘Adipurush’, which hit theatres on Friday, is being heavily trolled on social media, both for its VFX and direction. Some even opined that cartoons and Amar Chithra Katha stories have better quality than the film, which was directed by Om Raut.

Prabhas's makeover as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in Ravan’s getup has also sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Many felt that the makers simply tried to stack up the heads together since they couldn’t accommodate the 10-headed Ravan onscreen.

Another criticism is that the film has shown injustice to the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and that it is a pathetic copy of ‘Avengers’ and ‘Planet of the Apes’.

People also expressed disbelief that the film was made at a budget of Rs 700 crore. “Even children’s cartoons and video games have better quality,” wrote one user.

The teaser of the film was also heavily trolled, though the trailer had received a better response.

Prabhas plays Raghav while Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist Lankesh in the movie, which also features Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Om Raut under the banner of T-series and Retrophile. Adi Purush is Bhushan Kumar’s third collaboration after 'Saho' and 'Radhe Shyam'.