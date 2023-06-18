Remembering Poojappura Ravi: A stalwart of Malayalam films, his journey and legacy

Raveendran Nair, also known as Poojappura Ravi, was an actor who seamlessly adapted to the changes in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in 'Veluthambi Dalawa' in 1962 and later became an essential member of Jagathy N K Achary's Kalanilyam. It was during his time there that Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair bestowed upon him the name Poojappura Ravi.

Ravi's name has an interesting backstory: 'Within Kalanilyam, there were multiple individuals named Ravi, such as Mers Ravi, Clark Ravi, and so on. Whenever sir mentioned 'Ravi,' people would get confused. One day, he suggested, 'Let's call that Ravi Poojappura Ravi.' And that's how I acquired that name'.

He was associated with the renowned theatre group called Kalanilyam Drama Vision. In the mid-70s, Ravi made a comeback to films. His re-entry into the industry occurred through Hariharan's 'Ammini Ammaavan.'

Over the past five decades, he has acted alongside actors from various generations, including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas. 'Guppy,' featuring Tovino Thomas, marked his final film appearance.