Remembering Poojappura Ravi: A stalwart of Malayalam films, his journey and legacy

Our Correspondent
Published: June 18, 2023 02:33 PM IST
Poojappura Ravi. Photo: Manorama

Raveendran Nair, also known as Poojappura Ravi, was an actor who seamlessly adapted to the changes in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in 'Veluthambi Dalawa' in 1962 and later became an essential member of Jagathy N K Achary's Kalanilyam. It was during his time there that Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair bestowed upon him the name Poojappura Ravi.

Ravi's name has an interesting backstory: 'Within Kalanilyam, there were multiple individuals named Ravi, such as Mers Ravi, Clark Ravi, and so on. Whenever sir mentioned 'Ravi,' people would get confused. One day, he suggested, 'Let's call that Ravi Poojappura Ravi.' And that's how I acquired that name'.

He was associated with the renowned theatre group called Kalanilyam Drama Vision. In the mid-70s, Ravi made a comeback to films. His re-entry into the industry occurred through Hariharan's 'Ammini Ammaavan.'

RELATED ARTICLES

Over the past five decades, he has acted alongside actors from various generations, including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas. 'Guppy,' featuring Tovino Thomas, marked his final film appearance.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout