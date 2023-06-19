Meera Jasmine sets social media ablaze with glamorous photos

Our Correspondent
Published: June 19, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Meera is preparing to take on more projects during her second innings. Photo: Meera Jasmine/Instagram

Meera Jasmine's latest glamorous pictures have gone viral on social media. Meera captioned her photos by sharing the lyrics of the 'She' music video.

Meera is preparing to take on more projects during her second innings. 'Makal', directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Jayaram, was her comeback film after a six-year hiatus. Reportedly, she has several projects lined up in Tamil and Malayalam. In Tamil, she has signed on for 'Test', produced by YNot Studios. Her last Tamil film was 'Vingyani' in 2014.

In Malayalam, her latest film is 'Queen Elizabeth', directed by M Padmakumar and co-starring Narain. She portrays Elizabeth Angel, while Narain plays her friend Alex in the film. 'Queen Elizabeth' is produced by Ranjith Manambrakattu and M Padmakumar under the banner of Blue Mount Productions. The production house is known for films like 'Vellam', 'Appan', and 'Padachone Ningalu Katholee'. Meera's most recent outing was in the Telugu film 'Vimanam', which was headlined by Samudrakani.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout