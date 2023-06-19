Dengue is deadly: Rachana Narayanankutty urges fans to take precautions while sharing her experience

With the onset of the monsoon, the incidence of vector-borne diseases is on the rise. The state has, especially, reported an uptick in dengue cases, forcing the authorities to issue an alert.

Now actor Rachana Narayanankutty has taken to social media from her hospital bed, urging her fans to be cautious and to take the necessary steps, like consuming liquids and nutritious meals.

The dancer-turned-actor who last appeared in movies ’Subhadinam’ ‘Indira’ and ‘Aarattu’, shared her horrifying experience. “Today is the 11th day since I was first afflicted with the fever. I’m still in recovery mode and cured only 90% even now. Yes, dengue is a deadly villain. It saps you of all your energy. Everyone should kindly listen to this…Never let the blood count drop. Drink a lot of water, and have healthy food. That way we can hike our blood country (I know it’s a difficult task, still…) My story is much more lengthy and hence I’m not briefing it all. But one thing is important. Dengue can be life-threatening and results in the death of many. Hence, please take adequate precautions,” she appealed.

The gifted artist, who became a household name with her character ‘Valsala Madam’ in the popular satire show ‘Marimayam’, thanked all those who wished her a speedy recovery through phone calls and sending messages.

“I’m indebted to all those who love me out of their hearts. This image (from the hospital bed) was clicked on June 9 when I first realized I was down with a fever. I took them out of curiosity then. The way I manage to look happy and the grinning face were only for the click. In reality, the situation was not at all rosy,” she sighed.