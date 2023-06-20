Cinema workers' body seeks immediate ban on 'Adipurush', shoots off letter to PM Modi

Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to ban the screening of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut.

The letter written by AICWA was submitted with the subject line: “Request to immediately ban Adipurush – This is not our Ramayan.”

The letter read: "All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush as the screenplay and dialogues clearly defame the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush hurts religious sentiments of Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma."

The letter further stated that Lord Ram is god for everyone in India, irrespective of faith and religion. "This movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan like video game characters, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe."

The AICWA requested the prime minister to 'immediately order a ban on the screening of 'Adipurush' in theatres and OTT platforms in the future."

The letter also stated that actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan shouldn't have been part of the movie. The letter was written by Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, founder and president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association.A copy of the letter has also been sent to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister - Information & Broadcasting and Prasoon Joshi, chairman, Central Board of Film Certification.

(With IANS inputs)