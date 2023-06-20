It's a baby girl for Ram Charan, Upasana. Mother, child are doing fine, say doctors

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2023 10:01 AM IST
The couple announced their pregnancy in December last year. Photos: Instagram | alwaysramcharan

Telugu actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who had announced their pregnancy in December last year, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

The baby arrived in the early hours of the morning at the newly personalised wing of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The birth was announced by the hospital through a medical bulletin. Both the baby and mother are doing fine.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple early in the morning to welcome the new addition to their family.

The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the baby's arrival. Fans across the globe have already started celebrations.

Upasana was admitted to the hospital for the delivery on Monday. The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last week.

(With IANS inputs)

