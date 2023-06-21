'Not in a cardio ward': Baburaj slams fake reports with gym video

Actor Baburaj has responded to a fake video circulating on the internet about him. There were reports falsely claiming that he was seriously ill and had to be hospitalized. In order to refute these baseless reports, the actor took to posting a video of himself working out in the gym.

'I am doing a cardio workout and not confined to a cardio ward as speculated', wrote the actor, sharing a video of himself running on a treadmill. He also added a fitting song, 'Thalaykku meethe shoonyakasham, thazhe Marubhoomi,' in the video, which served as a subtle dig at those responsible for creating such a false video. Recently, there was another video featuring Baburaj, suggesting that he was in critical condition and in need of prayers.

His upcoming film is 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri,' directed by Murphy Devasy and produced by Sandra Thomas. Chemban Vinod, Binu Pappu, Ganapathy, Jinu Joseph, and Rony David are among the other actors in the film.