Behind-the-scenes magic: Kunchacko Boban strikes a pose for Mammootty's camera

It is no secret that Mammootty has a grand obsession with photography. Over the years, he has honed his skills behind the lens and captured many of his esteemed colleagues in the film industry. These candid moments, beautifully framed by Mammootty, have been proudly shared by the subjects themselves on various social media platforms.

Just a few months ago, it was Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan delighted fans by sharing a series of candid shots taken by his father. The photographs not only showcased Mammootty's artistic eye but also the special bond between father and son.

Now, joining the esteemed list of celebrities captured by Mammootty is Kunchacko Boban. In a recent social media post, Kunchacko shared a video capturing the moment when he posed for Mammootty's lens. The clip provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic, where the experienced actor directed his gaze and struck a pose as Mammootty skillfully captured the essence of his persona. The heartfelt caption accompanying the post read, 'The Megastar. A fanboy moment with my idol'.