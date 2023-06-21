Megastar Chiranjeevi thrilled at the birth of granddaughter, calls it remarkable Tuesday

Hyderabad: Overflowing with elation, megastar K. Chiranjeevi joyfully expressed his delight at the birth of his granddaughter. With Tuesday being the family's favourite day of the week, the entire household embraced immense happiness in welcoming the newborn into their lives.

He was talking to media persons after visiting Apollo Hospital, where his daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela had a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday.

This is the first child of Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and Upasana, who got married 11 years ago.

"The baby girl was born at 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday. Elders are saying that it is a very auspicious time. We are all very happy. We are already seeing the positive impact. Charan's success and achievements and Varun Tej's engagement, everything is going well in our family. We are overjoyed," he said. Actor Varun Tej is son of Nagendra Babu, brother of Chiranjeevi.

When asked about Tuesday sentiment, the megastar said: "Tuesday is an auspicious day for Anjaneya Swamy. Our family is a follower of Anjaneya Swamy and we believe that receiving the blessing in the form of a baby girl on Tuesday is really remarkable."

Chiranjeevi said that the occasion holds immense significance for the family as "we had been wishing for Ram Charan and Upasana to become parents for many years." It was in December 2022 that Ram Charan and Upasana announced their impending parenthood.

In February, she confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States. During the U.S. television show 'Good Morning America', Ram Charan requested a consultation with Dr Jennifer Ashton. This led to speculations that the couple could welcome their child there.

However, Upasana refuted the rumours and revealed that she will give birth to her kid in India. She stated that she would deliver her baby at the Apollo Hospitals, where she is Vice Chairperson of CSR. Upasana is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

"I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit in. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage," Upasana had written on Instagram on Mother's Day.

"I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she added. Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha visited Apollo Hospital and congratulated Ram Charan and Upasana. Allu Arjun is a cousin of Ram Charan.

