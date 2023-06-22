Adipurush controversy: Dialogues modified in response to audience concerns

Mumbai: 'Adipurush,' featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has recently sparked controversy due to certain dialogues being labelled as 'tapori'. However, staying true to their promise, the makers of the film have now taken the necessary steps to alter the contentious lines, addressing the concerns raised by the audience.

The dialogue in contention was by Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. The lines were: 'Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. However, the lines have now been changed in the new prints that have come. From 'baap', the words have now been changed to 'Lanka'.

A viewer took to Twitter, where he shared a clip from the new prints, which sounds: 'Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi'.

'Adipurush' is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16.

(With IANS inputs)