Blessy calls 'Madhura Manohara Moham' a simple, beautiful film. See Stephy Zaviour's reaction

Our Correspondent
Published: June 22, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Zaviour who was standing next to him couldn’t stop grinning when she heard his response regarding the film. Photo: YouTube still

Costume designer Stephy Zaviour’s debut film ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’ is getting positive reports and is faring well at the box office. The other day, the makers screened a special show for people from the film industry, which was attended by director Blessy, Sibi Malayil, Priya Warrier, Anikha Surendran, among others.

Blessy was clearly impressed by the film— “I think considering it is her first film, Stephy has made a praise-worthy debut. I thought the film was simple and beautiful! She has done a beautiful job.” Stephy Zaviour who was standing next to him couldn’t stop grinning when she heard it. She is also the costume designer of Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham.’

The film is a humour-laced entertainer with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab of 'Hridayam', 'Mike' fame. Rajisha Vijayan, Sharafudheen, Vijayaraghavan, Bindu Panicker, Althaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Arsha Baiju, and Sunil Sukadha play the key roles. Editing is by Appu Battathiri and Malavika VN.

Other credits are as follows: production controller (Shabir Malavattathu), chief associate director (Syamanthak Pradeep), art director (Jayan Crayon), makeup (Ronex Xavier), costume (Sanooj Khan), production executive (Suhail Varattipalliyil, Ebin EA), sound designers (Sankaran AS, KC Sidharthan), sound mix (Vishnu Sujathan), PRO (Vazhoor Jose, Athira Diljith), stills (Rohit K Suresh), designs (Yellow Tooths) and choreographer (Imtiaz Aboobacker).

