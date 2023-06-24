'Shaakuntalam' actor Kabir Duhan Singh ties the knot. See pictures

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2023 03:56 PM IST
The actor and his wife Seema hail from Haryana. Photo: Special arrangement

Tollywood actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who was last seen in Gunashekar’s big-budget film 'Shaakuntalam' which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, tied the knot at Faridabad in Haryana recently. His wife Seema Chahal, who also hails from Haryana, is a mathematics teacher. The actor has shared a couple of photos from his wedding, which was attended by family and friends.

Kabir who is known for playing villain characters also played a role in Upendra Rao and Sudeep's 'Kabzaa'. He also appeared in Marathi movie 'Phakaat' recently, and has a few Tamil and Telugu projects lined up for release soon.

The actor is making his Malayalam debut in Tovino's upcoming film 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'. Photo: Special arrangement

Kabir rose to prominence playing Chota Nayak in his debut Telugu film 'Jil'. He then appeared in a couple of movies, mostly playing the antagonist. The actor, who hails from Haryana will also be making his foray into Mollywood with the Tovino-starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

The actor had recently said he always wanted his life partner to be someone who is not associated with films. “When I met Seema, I realised she would make the best life partner for me. I also believe she is someone who can understand me and my family. She hails from a very simple family who have no connections to the film industry," he said.

