I don’t think any other actor in India was targeted like I was: Dileep

Dileep's last film, 'Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan', was an OTT release. It has been three years since he had a theatrical release ('My Santa', 2019). Now, he is preparing for his big theatrical release, directed by Rafi, called 'Voice of Sathyanathan.' During the trailer launch of his film, which was released by Mammootty, Dileep expressed how his films continue to face severe criticism and claimed that no other actor in India has been targeted like him.

"It has been a while since my film released in theatres. You are aware of all the details. The films of Rafi-Mecartin played a significant role in my popularity. Later, I worked on films like 'Ring Master' and 'China Town' with Rafi Bhai. This film is not just a comedy; it also contains highly emotional moments. Joju George portrays a very strong character in the film. I have known Joju for years. He was often seen alongside Biju Menon. I believe it was in 'Sound Thoma' that he received a character with dialogues. He has always been extremely passionate and serious about cinema. Eventually, Joju became one of the finest actors in Malayalam.

My favourite character in the film is Joju's Balettan. I have had wonderful on-screen combinations with Biju Menon in the past, and this partnership is another one that I truly admire. Although the film incorporates humour, it deals with a serious subject, which is conveyed through humorous elements. I won't make grand claims, but I hope that this film will entertain you.

I am probably the most targeted actor in India, and my films have also faced attacks. Reviews have been published even before a film's release. However, I hope that those who love me will watch this film in theatres. You are my strength," stated the actor.