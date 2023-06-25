'I'm not married yet': Parineeti Chopra addresses fan's curiosity about married life

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra who recently got engaged to Raghav Chadha, a prominent AAP leader in May, responded to a fan's inquiry about her "married life." Parineeti was present at an event in this location, where she engaged in conversations with the paparazzi as well.

She was asked by paparazzi to invite them to her wedding.

A brief clip shared by Bollywood photographer Varindra Chawla on Instagram shows Parineeti dressed in all black, standing in an elevator.

A paparazzo said: "Shaadi mein bulana." She smiled and nodded her head.

Then a fan asked, "How's married life?" To which, she replied with a smile: "I'm not married yet."

Parineeti got engaged to the AAP leader on May 13 in New Delhi. On the acting front, she will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’ with Diljit Dosanjh.

(With IANS inputs)