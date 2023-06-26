Pranav Mohanlal's lookalike takes social media by storm

Pranav Mohanlal is one actor who is known for his simplicity and love for travelling. He is also someone who is extremely media-shy. Now, the actor's lookalike Prathap Gopal, is making headlines on social media, for his uncanny resemblance to Pranav.

The young man, who hails from Bengaluru, sports a similar hairdo and beard just like the young star. Prathap was recently spotted at the AMMA general body meeting on Sunday. The fashion designer said he received an invite to the event from a friend and event organiser. He also expressed his desire to meet Pranav's dad and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

“I was in Kerala when a friend, who was also one of the organisers of the event, invited me. I am hoping to meet Mohanlal sir. I don't know how he would react on seeing me,” said Prathap.

According to him, the comparisons with Pranav began an year ago. “Initially, it was just one girl who told me about my resemblance to the actor. Soon after, people started calling me Pranav. I even heard that a photo of me wearing a blue shirt had gone viral in Kerala. This journey has been interesting. I may meet Pranav if I get the chance,” he added.

When reporters asked him if he would be interested in acting in a film, Prathap said he has never thought on those lines, but if he gets a chance, he would definitely not turn it down.