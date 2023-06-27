Bhamaa claps back at intrusive comments about her personal life

Our Correspondent
Published: June 27, 2023 03:35 PM IST
Earlier, Bhama had shared pictures of her birthday celebration, and her husband and daughter were missing from the pictures. Photo: Instagram/Bhamaa

If you are a celebrity, dealing with social media can be tough. Sure, there are some perks, but it is also true that a celebrity is asked very intrusive questions. Not to forget comments and judgments about their personal lives. Actor Bhamaa has been at the receiving end of such comments ever since there were rumours about trouble brewing in her marital life. Now she has chosen to respond to someone who indirectly commented on her personal life.

'Enjoying single life?' one user commented, to which Bhamaa responded by saying, 'No, I will let you know when I become single'. This was also her way of replying to the gossip surrounding her marital life.

Earlier, Bhamaa had shared pictures of her birthday celebration, and her husband and daughter were missing from the pictures. That was enough to trigger questions. One user wanted to know why her husband and child were missing, to which she said she had come for work and that they were at home in Kochi.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bhamaa debuted in 2007 in AK Lohithadas's 'Nivedyam.' Later, she played notable roles in 'Cycle,' 'Colours,' 'Ivar Vivahitharayal,' 'Sevens,' and 'Husbands in Goa.' After her marriage in 2020, she stayed away from films. But then she is active in television shows and social media. Bhamaa also started a boutique called 'Vasuki'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout