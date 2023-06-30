A triumph for Indian cinema: Academy extends invitation to NTR Jr and 'RRR' team

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2023 12:29 PM IST
Actor NTR Jr. Photo: Instagram/NTR Jr

Mumbai: Actor NTR Jr has received an exclusive invitation from the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This invitation offers him the opportunity to become a member of the esteemed organization responsible for overseeing the renowned Oscars. Joining him in this honour are illustrious individuals such as Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam, and several others. Expressing his elation, NTR Jr considers this moment a source of immense pride for the 'RRR' family, as members of the 'RRR' team have also been graciously invited to join the Academy.

The actor said in a statement: “It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024.

He further mentioned: “I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is reuniting with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for ‘Devara’ which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The film, which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout