Rajasenan's bold transformation shocks audience on film's release day

Our Correspondent
Published: July 01, 2023 11:55 AM IST
This transformation was for his film 'Njanum Pinnoru Njanum.' Photo: Manorama Online

Director Rajasenan stunned everyone by dressing up as a woman on the day of his film's release. His colleagues and the audience were shocked to see him. This transformation was for his film 'Njanum Pinnoru Njanum.'

Rajasenan is returning to directing and writing after a hiatus of 7 years. The film, produced by Clapin Movie Makers Pvt Ltd, features Indrans, Sudhir Karamana, Joy Mathew, Meera Nair, and Arathi Nair in pivotal roles. The cinematography is done by Sam Lal P Thomas, and the editing is handled by V Sajan.

RELATED ARTICLES

Other credits include Parvathy Nair as the script assistant, Prasad Yadav as the chief associate director, Saji Kattakada for makeup, Sabu Ram for art direction, Indrans Jayan for costume design, Jayan Bharatha Kshethra for choreography, SL Pradeep as the production controller, Kanchan TR for still photography, Manju Gopinath as the PRO, and Ident title Lab for designs.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout