Rajasenan's bold transformation shocks audience on film's release day

Director Rajasenan stunned everyone by dressing up as a woman on the day of his film's release. His colleagues and the audience were shocked to see him. This transformation was for his film 'Njanum Pinnoru Njanum.'

Rajasenan is returning to directing and writing after a hiatus of 7 years. The film, produced by Clapin Movie Makers Pvt Ltd, features Indrans, Sudhir Karamana, Joy Mathew, Meera Nair, and Arathi Nair in pivotal roles. The cinematography is done by Sam Lal P Thomas, and the editing is handled by V Sajan.

Other credits include Parvathy Nair as the script assistant, Prasad Yadav as the chief associate director, Saji Kattakada for makeup, Sabu Ram for art direction, Indrans Jayan for costume design, Jayan Bharatha Kshethra for choreography, SL Pradeep as the production controller, Kanchan TR for still photography, Manju Gopinath as the PRO, and Ident title Lab for designs.