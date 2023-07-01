Jordana Brewster defied beauty standards, performed her own stunts in 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2023 02:50 PM IST
Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel. Photo: Jordana Brewster/Instagram

Los Angeles: Jordana Brewster, known for her role in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, defied Hollywood's beauty standards by performing her own stunts in the high-octane action-thriller series. Despite facing immense pressure, the Panamanian-American actress, who plays Mia Torreto, Dominic Torreto's younger sister and Brian O'Conner's wife, credited her multicultural upbringing for empowering her to overcome these challenges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She added: "I've always loved being strong."

She also said that strength and mindset are what has allowed her to push herself in the 'Fast & Furious' films for more than two decades. The Hollywood Reporter further states that "the more physical it is, the more fun it is for me," she said of her performance and stunts.

RELATED ARTICLES

"When you're working with a stunt team, it's almost like working with a dance troupe." She continued: "It's so meticulously choreographed and planned.… To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me, it's like a badge of honor in a way. I want to keep doing that."

Talking about her growth and the growth of her fellow cast members ever since her debut with 'The Fast & The Furious' back in 2001, she said: "When I see, like, the OG 'Fast and Furious'. I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.' But in a really cool way, you know, because we're evolving."

"I don't really have that many qualms with aging, because the actresses I admire the most are all in their 50s and they look unbelievable...They've been through it and their histories are much, much more rich. So it shouldn't just be about, you know, how you look," she added.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout