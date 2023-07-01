'King of Kotha' Vs 'RDX': Racy, action-packed teasers create buzz among youth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2023 02:48 PM IST Updated: July 01, 2023 02:59 PM IST
The RDX teaser introduces three characters Robert, Dony and Xavier while 'King of Kotha' teaser introduces the larger-than-life mafioso played by Dulquer Salmaan | Movie posters

'RDX', which is Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav's upcoming film, is expected to hit theatres this Onam. Recently, the makers released the film's teaser, which has created quite a frenzy among the youth.

The trailer introduces three young men – Robert, Dony and Xavier – who let their fists do the talking. The film is set in Kochi in the backdrop of the famous Cochin Carnival. Netizens who watched the trailer shared their excitement about the film's release. “Wasn't impressed by the motion poster, but now my expectations have increased two-fold,” wrote one person.

According to some, there is a 'Thallumaala' and 'Angamaly Diaries' vibe to the trailer. “Antony Pepe (Antony Varghese) is returning with yet another elaborate fight sequence in RDX after Angamaly Diaries. This is just cool,” wrote another person.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'King of Kotha' starring Dulquer Salmaan has also created quite the buzz on social media. The teaser begins on a pulsating note as we see the people of Kotha make way for 'The King,' who arrives in a stylish rust coloured Mercedes, immediately drawing attention to his larger-than-life mafioso.

Dulquer Salmaan is brutally charming and unforgivably ruthless in the films, which is also slated to release this Onam.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout