Makeup artist Pandian who worked in several iconic Mollywood films completes 50 years

Makeup artist Pandian, who is a household name in Kerala, recently completed 50 years in the film industry. To mark his special day, a celebration was organised on the sets of Kamal's directorial venture, 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu'.

Pandian began his journey in Malayalam cinema at the age of 16, assisting Krishnarajan who was actor Sathyan's personal makeup artist. He further honed his skills by assisting renowned cinematographer J Williams and working as an assistant editor in Tamil films. In 1972, Pandian began his journey as a makeup assistant to M O Devasia in the movie 'Pulliman.' Subsequently, he continued to serve as a makeup assistant for numerous films in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Pandian's career as an independent makeup artist took off with the 1978 film 'Madalasa,' directed by J Williams. He has worked with several well-known South Indian actors in nearly 500 films. Directors like Kamal, Sathyan Anthikad, and Joshiy frequently relied on Pandian's artistry, establishing him as their go-to makeup artist.

Pandian went on to receive the Kerala State Film Award for Best Makeup Artist in 2001, for his remarkable work in the film 'Madhuranombarakattu.' His proficiency extended beyond the boundaries of Malayalam cinema, as he collaborated with renowned Telugu stars such as NTR, SVR, Krishna, and Tamil icons like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Recently, Pandian lent his skills to the Akhil Sathyan directorial 'Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum.'

Presently, Pandian is engrossed in his work for Kamal's upcoming film, 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu.' The film, which is produced by Nediyath Naseeb and P S Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions, features Shine Tom Chacko in the lead role. Grace Antony, Swasika, Mereena Michael, Johnny Antony, Maala Parvathy, Manju Pillai, Siddhartha Shiva, Sarath Sabha, Pramod Veliyanad, Remya Suresh, Niyaz Bakker, Sminu Sijo, Vineeth Thattil, and Anusha Mohan, are also part of the film.

Prakash Velayudhan is the cinematographer of the film, while the music is composed by Bijibal, with lyrics penned by BK Harinarayanan. Ranjan Pramod is the editor of the film. Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer. The other crew members are: Production manager - Nikesh, production controller - Gireesh Kodungallur, chief associate director - Basheer Kanjangad, still photographer - Saleesh Peringottukara, production designer - Gokul Das, production Executive - Essan K Esthapan and PROs- Vazhoor Jose, Athira Diljith.