Tom Cruise surprises fans as photographer at 'Mission: Impossible' premiere in Seoul

In a delightful surprise for fans at the Seoul premiere of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,' iconic Hollywood star Tom Cruise took on the role of a photographer. He skillfully captured a snapshot of his co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Vanessa Kirby by briefly commandeering a photographer's camera. The Hollywood legend's impromptu photography session added an extra touch of excitement to the event.

"This guy loves to give his leading ladies the spotlight," Atwell captioned a video of the moment she shared on Instagram on Friday.

In the clip, a dapper-looking Cruise is handed a camera as he stands among a group of photographers at the event. The text over the screen reads “The Moment Vs The Photo", as the actor familiarises himself with the camera's settings, as per People.

Then Cruise, 60, crouches down to capture the three women posing in their gowns on a stage above the event's red carpet. An image of the photograph then appears in the clip. "How does it look," a voice asks Cruise as he walks away. "Good," the actor replies with a smile.

Earlier, Cruise had a rapturous welcome at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in western Seoul on Wednesday.

He was mobbed by an excited crowd, and Cruise, who is known for his dedication to his fans, happily made his way around greeting everyone, Daily Mail reported.

He was showered with presents and kept hold of a large bunch of flowers as he shook hands and snapped selfies. Cruise was joined by the movie's director Christopher McQuarrie at the event. Tom Cruise has been celebrating the film launch around the world over the past few weeks.

The world premiere, which happened in Rome earlier this month, received rave reviews from early critics, who branded it "dynamite" and tipped it to be a summer blockbuster.

The film follows Ethan Hunt and the IMF team as they track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands

The movie is the seventh instalment of the famous spy-action film franchise 'Mission: Impossible'.

