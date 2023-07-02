'The Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon to release on March 22 next year

Mumbai: The highly anticipated film 'The Crew', featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles, has confirmed its release date for March 22, 2024. Joining this star-studded cast are Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and popular television personality Kapil Sharma.

The film has been shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

The film follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, 'Veere Di Wedding'. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network.

(With IANS inputs)