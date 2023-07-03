21 contestants, one winner: Akhil Marar triumphs in Bigg Boss season 5 grand finale

The much-awaited results are out finally! Akhil Marar is the Bigg Boss Season 5 winner and gets a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs, as well as a Maruti Suzuki car. Raneesha Rahman was the first runner up and Junaiz VP was the second runner-up. Shobha Vishwanath and Shiju won fourth and fifth place respectively. Serena Ann Johnson who was ousted in the spot eviction, the day before the Grand Finale was at the 6th place. This time around there were 21 contestants.

Earlier, transgender representative Nadira Mehrin who made it to the finale bid adieu to the Big Boss house by winning seven and a quarter lakh cash prize from the money box task.

Akhil Marar who made his directorial debut in the film ‘Oru Thathvika Avalokanam’ became popular on social media for his participation in Television channel debates. He has been an assistant director in ‘Perariyathavar.’

Season 5 was called the Season of Originals. The season which started with 18 contestants later welcomed 3 contestants as wild card entries at various times. And thus there were 21 contestants this time.

Gopika Gopi, Shruthi Lakshmy, Shiju AR, Lachu (Aishwarya Suresh), Aniyan Mithun, Manisha, Nadira Mehrin, Junais VP, Sagar Surya, Vaibhor Devu (Sreedevi Menon), Angeline Maria, Vishnu Joshi, Omar Lulu, Anu Joseph, Serena Ann Johnson, Shobha Vishwanath, Rinosh George, Renisha Rahman, Hanan, Anjus Rosh, and Akhil Marar were the contestants this time.