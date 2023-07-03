Junais V P considers Bigg Boss members as family, sets aside differences

Our Correspondent
Published: July 03, 2023 03:07 PM IST
Big Boss contestant Junaiz V P. Photo: YouTube/onlinemalayalienteraiments

Big Boss contestant Junaiz V P says he has left behind all the conflicts and egos inside the Bigg Boss house. He considers all the members as part of one Bigg Boss family. "There were games being played between us, we had different ideologies. I have left all that behind me now. I have nothing against anyone, and I consider all the Bigg Boss members as one big family. I think more than us, it was the audience who were involved in this game. The one who was most loved won the game. Akhil Marar is a brilliant gamer," said Junaiz.

"I was never part of any game strategy with him. It was just coincidental. We really can't control our emotions beyond a point. Though I knew that all this was happening outside, it was not always easy to control your emotions," said the contestant. Junaiz, who is a popular YouTuber, was Big Boss 5's second runner-up.z

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout