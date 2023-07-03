Junais V P considers Bigg Boss members as family, sets aside differences

Big Boss contestant Junaiz V P says he has left behind all the conflicts and egos inside the Bigg Boss house. He considers all the members as part of one Bigg Boss family. "There were games being played between us, we had different ideologies. I have left all that behind me now. I have nothing against anyone, and I consider all the Bigg Boss members as one big family. I think more than us, it was the audience who were involved in this game. The one who was most loved won the game. Akhil Marar is a brilliant gamer," said Junaiz.

"I was never part of any game strategy with him. It was just coincidental. We really can't control our emotions beyond a point. Though I knew that all this was happening outside, it was not always easy to control your emotions," said the contestant. Junaiz, who is a popular YouTuber, was Big Boss 5's second runner-up.z