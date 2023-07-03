Anticipation soars as Kunchacko Boban starrer Chaver's first look revealed

The first look of 'Chaver' has just been released, and it looks incredibly intriguing. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Asokan, and directed by Tinu Pappachan, the poster showcases characters depicted as stone carvings, hinting at their fierce and vengeful warrior personas. This film marks Tinu's third offering after the highly acclaimed action thrillers 'Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil' and 'Ajagajantharam.' Additionally, it marks Chackochan's first collaboration with Tinu, wherein he portrays a character named Asokan.

The previously released title poster and teaser had generated significant buzz on social media as well. It appears that Chackochan continues his streak of experimenting with diverse roles in this film. 'Chaver,' produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly, features a screenplay by actor Joy Mathew, who had previously scripted the Mammootty film 'Uncle.'

Other notable credits include Jinto George as the cinematographer, Nishad Yousuf as the editor, Justin Varghese handling the music, Gokul Das in charge of production design, Ranganath Ravee overseeing sound design, Ronex Xavier responsible for makeup, Melvi G as the costume designer, Supreme Sunder handling stunts, Sunil Singh serving as the line producer, Rathish Micheal as the chief associate director, Brijeesh Sivaraman as the production executive, Arjun Kallingal capturing stills, Axel Media providing VFX, Anoop Sundaran handling digital PR, Mac Goffin responsible for designs, Heins and Athira Diljith serving as PRO, and Snake Plant taking care of marketing.