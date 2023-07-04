Actor Vijayakumar accused of trespassing on ex-wife’s property. Daughter Arthana Binu posts video

Actor Vijayakumar’s daughter has come up with some serious allegations against her father. In a post and video shared on social media, she alleged that her father trespassed into her house and threatened to destroy her career if she continues to act in films not chosen by him.

In the video, you can see the actor shouting threats at them through a window and later leaving the premises by jumping over the wall. Arthana, who made her Mollywood debut in the Gokul Suresh-starrer ‘Mudhugauv’, says Vijayakumar trespassed on their property, despite having a court case pending against him for threatening his ex-wife and two daughters. She claims her father is also spreading slanderous rumours about her.

“I am putting up this post as even though we called the police station for help at around 9:45am, no one has taken any action till now. The person in the video is my biological father Vijayakumar who is also a Malayalam actor. This video shows him going back after successfully entering our residence by jumping over the wall to make his way to the property, despite a protection order issued way back around ten years in favour of me, my mom and my sister. My parents are legally divorced and me my mom and my sister are living in our maternal house along with my maternal grandmother who is 85+. He has been trespassing for years and there are multiple police cases which we have filed against him. Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when I heard him threatening my sister and grandmother, saying he would kill them. He told me to stop acting in movies and threatened he would go to any extent, if I don’t obey. He also said I should only act in films of his choice,” she wrote.

She further added: “He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for living. He also badmouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting. All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which me and my mom have filed against him against trespassing, intruding and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution (sic),” she wrote.

She added that she is acting in movies only according to his will. “Acting has always been my passion and I will continue to act as long as my health permits me to. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case, and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will. There is more to write but the word limit permitted for the caption doesn’t allow me to. There is also an ongoing case against him which we filed to retrieve the money and gold he owes my mom,” she added.