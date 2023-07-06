Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Padmini' gets a new release date due to heavy rain

The release of 'Padmini', featuring Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, and Vincy Aloshious, in the lead has been postponed owing to the heavy rain in the state.

The cast and crew shared the update regarding the film release on their social media page. “Owing to the prevalent weather conditions in the state, we have decided to postpone the film release,” read the post shared by Aparna Balamurali.

The film helmed by 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ fame Senna Hegde is touted to be a comedy entertainer.

Deepu Pradeep who wrote Basil Joseph’s oddball comedy, ‘Kunjiramayanam’ has written the script of 'Padmini'.

The teaser of the film also sparked a lot of interest, as it revealed that Kunchacko Boban will be playing a man who has registered with a matrimonial site to find his life partner. What happens during the course of his journey may form the crux of the film.

The film is produced by Suvin Varkey and Prashobh Krishna under the banner of Little Big Films. ‘Padmini' also features Malavika Menon, Atif Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Ganapathi, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G Nair and James Eliya.

The music is by Jakes Bejoy, the editing is by Manu Antony, and the cinematography is by Sreeraj Raveendran. Other technicians are as follows: Manoj Poonkunnam (production controller), Arshad Nakothu (art), Gayathri Kishore (costumes), Renjith Manaliparambil (makeup), Vineeth Pulloodan (executive producer), Shijin P Raj (stills), Yellow Tooth (poster design), Vishnu Dev and Sankar Lohitakshan (chief associate directors), P R Vaishak C Vadakkeveedu (digital marketing), Puppet Media (media planning and marketing design).