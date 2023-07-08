Achani Ravi who produced films like 'Thampu', 'Elippathayam', no more

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Achani Ravi has collaborated with ace filmmakers G Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Photo: Manorama

Noted film producer and industrialist K Ravindranathan Nair, known popularly as Achani Ravi, passed away on Saturday. He was 90. Hailing from Kollam, Achani Ravi launched the film banner General Pictures in 1967 and went on to bankroll several award-winning films.

He had collaborated with ace directors, including G Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. While Achani Ravi's General Pictures bankrolled Aravindan's films, including 'Kanchana Sita', 'Thampu', 'Kummatty' and 'Pokkuveyil', he associated with Adoor for 'Elippathayam', 'Mukhamukham', 'Anantaram' and 'Vidheyan'.

The ace film producer received 18 national and state awards from fourteen of his films. Ravi was also honoured with the J C Daniel award for his overall contributions to Malayalam cinema. Ravi's wife late Usha Ravi was a singer. He is survived by children Prathap Nair, Preetha and Prakash Nair.

