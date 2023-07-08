Kollam Sudhi's wife Renu reacts to insensitive reports about her

Mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi’s untimely death came as a shock to everyone associated with him. He was killed in a car accident while returning from a stage performance last month. Now his wife Renu has penned a note on Facebook, requesting people to let her mourn in peace. Renu also shared some old reels with Sudhi along with the post.

“I saw a YouTube channel claiming that I was back doing reels so soon after my husband's death. I have already made it clear that these reels were done when Sudhi was around. They are not new. Why are you hurting me constantly. Please stop sending me such news items. I usually don’t see or read such news, but it hurts me when people call and ask me about it,” she wrote.

Clearly, Sudhi’s family and friends haven’t yet come to terms with his sudden death. On June 5, the car carrying Sudhi, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh Kunjumon collided with a pick-up van at Kaipamangalam on the National Highway 66. The actors were returning to Ernakulam from Vadakara after a stage show. Sudhi, who suffered a head injury was rushed to a hospital in Kodungallur but could not be saved. Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh Kunjumon were also injured. Sudhi is survived by Renu and two children.