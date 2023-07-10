We want CID Moosa's second and third parts to be better than the first: Dileep 

It is perhaps the most awaited sequel in Malayalam cinema. Now, Dileep has confirmed that the project will be next year. While speaking at the promotions of 'Voice of Sathyanathan,' he said he had some serious discussions with director Johny Antony and writers Udayakrishna and Sibi K Thomas.

"We have a few ideas. We are just waiting to figure out a few things. We want the second and third parts to be better than the first one. You will see CID Moosa and Arjun the Alsatian in the second part as well. We hope to exceed your expectations.

We wanted to do CID Moosa and Valayar Paramasivam as sequels. Another discussion came up about 'Two Countries,' and we are planning a film called 'Three Countries.' We discussed this with the producer. We want to do this quickly," said Dileep.