Dileep opens up about his daughter Mahalakshmi during 'Voice of Sathyanathan' promotion

Our Correspondent
Published: July 11, 2023 03:40 PM IST
The actor says Mahalakshmi loves to call herself Mamaatty. Photos: Facebook | Dileep

Dileep, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’, recently opened up about his family during an interview with a YouTube Channel. He also spoke fondly about his daughter Mahalakshmi.

"Mahalakshmi is now in the UKG. She is really mischievous. Recently, I could not attend her call as I had slept off after a busy shoot schedule. When I woke up, it was time for her to leave for school. She had left a voice note on my phone, saying she won't talk to me since I had not responded to her call twice. She also told Kavya not to pick my call, since she believed it was a proper punishment for me,” he says.

Dileep also revealed that Kavya and his daughter are in Chennai now and their daughter is attending school there. "She likes to call herself Mamaatty. We would tell her to say her official name to people whenever they enquired her name. Though she tried, she ended up calling herself Mamatty. Mahalakshmi looks exactly like Meenakshi, when she was younger. They both share a great bond," he said.

Meanwhile 'Voice of Sathyanathan' will witness the reunion of Rafi (who has also written the film) after superhit films like ‘Thenkashipattanam’, ‘Pandipada’, ‘Chinatown’, ‘Punjabi House’ and ‘Ring Master.’

Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead and the film is produced by NM Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep, and Prijin JP under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions. Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, and Jagapathi Babu are the other main actors. The film will release on July 14.

