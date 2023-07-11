Priyanka shares daughter Malti's latest pic as she spends quality time with family

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2023 12:46 PM IST
PeeCee captioned the enchanting photo as 'Angel' with a red heart emoji. Photo: IANS | Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently on a vacation with her family, has dropped an adorable glimpse of her sweet munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor, who was last seen in the action series 'Citadel' was seen spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti (fondly called MM) , by the seaside.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka shared Malti's photo, wherein she can be seen wearing a cute sky blue monokini, with strawberries printed on it. She has paired the outfit with a matching hat and a black sunglasses.

MM is also wearing a thin gold bracelet in her hand. The baby girl can be seen looking at the picturesque sea from a yacht.

PeeCee captioned the enchanting photo as 'Angel' with a red heart emoji. Her husband, Nick Jonas, also dropped a glimpse of the family vacation by sharing a selfie from the boat. He wrote, "I got vacation eyes".

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the Hollywood flick 'Heads of State'.

