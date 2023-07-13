Arjun Ashokan nails this 'fun and fiery' dance in Theeppori Benny teaser

Arjun Ashokan has stunned everyone with his fire dance in the latest teaser of ‘Theeppori Benny.’ Arjun is doing the number along with Shaju Sreedhar and Rafi. The teaser layered with some funny dialogues is already a hit on social media.

Arjun plays Benny in the film while Femina George of 'Minnal Murali' fame is the female lead. The film helmed by Rajesh Mohan who worked as assistant director of 'Vellimoonga' is written by Joji Thomas who also wrote the script of 'Vellimoonga' and 'Johny Johny Yes Papa'. Jagadish, TG Ravi, Prem Prakash, Santosh Kizhatatoor, Sreekanth Murali and Nisha Sarang also feature in the movie.

The film is produced by Shebin Backer under the banner of Shebin Backer Productions while the cinematography is by Ajay Francis George. 'Theeppori Benny' is about two brothers with different political ideologies.

Other credits include co-producers (Ruwais Shebin, Shibu Backer, Faizal Backer), music (Sreerag Saji), editor (Suraj ES), lyrics (Vinayak Shashikumar), production design (Midhun Chalishery), costume design (Femina Jabbar), sound design (Ajith A George), stunt (Mafia Sashi), makeup (Manoj Kiran Raj), chief associate director (Kudamaloor Rajaji), finance controller (Udayan Kaprasheri), associate director (Prijin Jessy), VFX (Promise), production controller (Alex E Kurian), stills (Aji Muscat), colorist (Liji Prabhakar), title (Jison Paul), distribution (Central Pictures), PRO (Heins), designs (Yellow Tooths) and Marketing (Snake Plant).