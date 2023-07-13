'Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho': SRK's hilarious response to troll

Mumbai: During a Twitter chat session, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his quick wit and humour, skillfully handled a troll who inquired if he purchases tickets for his own films. SRK delighted his fans by addressing numerous queries about his upcoming movie 'Jawan' with his characteristic charm and candour.

A user asked in Hindi: "Tum kya apni movie ki ticket khud hi khareed lete ho?" To which, SRK replied: "Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho?" A fan asked SRK his definition of cinema, to which, he said: "To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people's hearts for the good. #Jawan."

Talking about the preparation for 'Jawan', SRK told a fan: "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan"

Jawan is an action thriller film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

(With IANS inputs)