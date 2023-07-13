Simran dancing to Kaavaalaa or AI effect? Check out this viral video

The song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Jailer' has taken the internet by storm with many people dancing to Tamannaah's hook steps. Now, a video of actor Simran dancing to the song is going viral on social media. In the video, Simran can be seen wearing the same dress and shoes worn by actor Tamannaah who had recently released her dance reel for Instagram.

Simran has also parted her hair exactly like Tamannaah in the video. Some have taken to social media to praise Simran's dance in the video.

However, the 'Kannathil Muthamittal' actor has clarified that it was not her in the video, but it was an AI edited version of her. "The magic of AI. In awe of your amazing dance moves, @tamannaahspeaks. Thankyou for the edit@senthilnayagam," she wrote.

Surprised fans said they are awaiting Simran's real dance version. "Omg!! My forever love, Simran!! AI did good but I am sure you would dance as good as her too," wrote another person.

Some netizens, however expressed concern about the AI edit, saying it will create problems in the future. "It's pure danger for celebrities and our girls. Be careful everyone," wrote one person.