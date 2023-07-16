Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya shares photo with fiance post engagement

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya who got engaged on Saturday took to social media to announce the happy news. Taking to Instagram stories Bhagya wrote: Lock ayi guys.

Bhagya is the eldest daughter of the couple Suresh Gopi and Radhika. Her fiance Sreyas, who is the song of Mohan and Sreevidya, hails from Mavelikkara. Sreyas is a businessman.

The engagement function, which was held at Suresh Gopi's house in Thiruvananthapuram, was attended only by close relatives.

According to sources, the wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Guruvayur temple on January 17, followed by a grand reception at the Greenfield Stadium in the state capital on January 20.

Recently, Bhagya graduated from the prestigious University of British Columbia, where she pursued her studies at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Bhagya is the eldest among her siblings Gokul Suresh, Madhav Suresh, and Bhavni Suresh.