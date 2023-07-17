Ileana D'Cruz shares photos of 'mystery' partner and it's not Katrina Kaif's brother

Actor Ileana D'Cruz who recently announced her pregnancy but kept details of her mystery partner in the dark, has finally shared photos of her boyfriend. The photos were taken from their date night.

Ileana on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared three photographs with her beau. While D'Cruz looked like a doll in a red spaghetti dress, the man was dressed in a black shirt and had a beard. "Date night," wrote the 'Barfi' actor.

However, she did not reveal the name of the man nor tag him in the post. Last month, Ileana had shared a monochrome blurry picture of herself along with her mystery man and talked about how lucky she feels to be pregnant. The photo had generated a lot of interest with many assuming that the actor was dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel who is a model. However, the latest picture has put to rest the rumours and confirmed she is not dating Kaif's brother.

D'Cruz had earlier spoken lovingly about her partner, saying the lucky man has always been by her side like a rock. "And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore," she had written.

(With IANS inputs)